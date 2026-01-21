'Ironic': NC on J&K LG celebrating statehood days of other states

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Ruling National Conference on Wednesday said it is ironic that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is celebrating the statehood of other states while Jammu and Kashmir continues to be a Union Territory.

The party was commenting on a post from LG's office about the celebration of the Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur at Lok Bhawan in Jammu.

"It is ironic that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating the Statehood Day of other States while Jammu and Kashmir continues to be denied its promised Statehood, without any stated reason," the National Conference took to X.

"Lok Bhawan Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya. The cultural diversity and rich heritage of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya are working as powerful engines for a region's growth and fostering innovation, economic vitality, and social resilience," the LG office posted on X.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories. PTI MIJ APL APL