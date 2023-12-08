Ironman race organisers booked for culpable homicide for death of participant in Goa

Panaji, Dec 8 (PTI) Two months after a 26-year-old man from Ranchi collapsed during an endurance race in Goa and later died, the state police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal conspiracy against the organisers of the event, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The triathlon race, Ironman 70.3, where the incident occurred, involves swimming, cycling and running. The event was held on October 8 in state capital Panaji.

Kamakhya Siddharth, the participant from Ranchi, died in a private hospital due to multiple organ failure, a day after he collapsed during the race. He had collapsed 500 metres ahead of the finish line, a senior police official said.

The father of the deceased had lodged a complaint at the Ranchi police station, where a zero first information report (FIR) was registered, which was later transferred to Goa, he said.

Advertisment

"In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that the race organisers failed to provide immediate medical treatment to his son after he collapsed, due to which he died," the official said.

Siddhartha's father also alleged that the organisers stole a wrist watch that his son was wearing and deleted his record from the race event, he said, adding that as per the complaint, the organisers deleted the CCTV footage of the event, resulting in destruction of evidence.

Based on his complaint, the case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 379 (theft), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said. PTI RPS NP