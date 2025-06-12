Irregularities detected in 'Dalit Basti Scheme' works in Jalna ZP; probe ordered

Jalna, Jun 12 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into an alleged scam in Maharashtra's Jalna district involving submission of forged documents to get administrative sanction for works under the 2024-25 'Dalit Basti Scheme', a senior official said on Thursday.

Alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 1 crore have been detected in the social welfare department of the Jalna Zilla Parishad, its chief executive officer Shirish Bansode said.

"A detailed probe has been ordered. Unidentified individuals submitted forged documents to gain administrative sanction for development works under the 2024-2025 Dalit Basti Scheme. Bogus approvals were shown for projects in Ramnagar, Somnath Jalgaon, Kharpudi, Khandepuri, Salegaon and Rohanwadi villages in Jalna tehsil," he said.

The irregularities came to light after discrepancies in outward numbers of approvals and work records were noticed, with one case involving a forged signature of the CEO itself, Bansode informed.

"Officials have been told to file police complaints and ensure cases are registered against the guilty," the CEO added.