'Irregularities' in PMAY-G implementation in Kerala: BJP state president

Thiruvananthapuram, May 13 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Kerala and said he has brought the matter to the Centre's attention.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said he had raised the issue with Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He alleged that the implementation of the PMAY-G scheme in Kerala has been hampered by "favouritism" and a lack of transparency.

"PM Narendra Modi ji launched PMAY-G to ensure that every poor family in the country has a home.

"However, the scheme’s implementation in Kerala has suffered due to favouritism, lack of transparency, and limited access, caused by the state administration’s apathetic approach," the BJP leader claimed in his post.

He said he has flagged these concerns to the Union Minister and urged action to ensure transparency, accountability, and equal access for all eligible beneficiaries.

PMAY-G scheme aims to provide housing for all in rural India.