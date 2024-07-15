Irregularities in Rambagh Golf Club will be investigated by SOG: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday announced in the House the alleged irregularities in the Rambagh Golf Club here will be investigated by the Special Operations Group.

Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra made this announcement in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday.

He said, "Whatever irregularities have happened in this (operations of the Rambagh Golf Club)... whatever wrongdoings the executive committee and management committee have done by going against the law... financial anarchy, financial irregularities, I announce that all these will be investigated by the SOG (Special Operations Group)." The minister further said, "If the SOG investigates, all the names will come out and we will take effective legal action against whoever has done the wrong." He also said the state government will take necessary steps to get this golf club operated on the lines of the Delhi Golf Club.

Kharra said, "I would like to assure the House that first of all, we will take advice from our advocate general and try to get the writ petition pending in the Supreme Court resolved by effectively advocating for it." Earlier, BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf raised the issue of alleged corruption in the operation of Jaipur's Rambagh Golf Club. PTI AG MNK MNK