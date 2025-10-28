Irregularities overlooked in land transfer for BJP’s new headquarters: Rohit Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that several conditions, right from the transfer of land, had been violated for the Maharashtra BJP's new headquarters in south Mumbai.

Pawar, in a post on X, claimed that the authorities overlooked multiple irregularities only because the land was being used for the saffron party's office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Maharashtra BJP's office on a plot near the bustling Churchgate railway station.

The NCP (SP) general secretary said that he, along with party representatives, met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and held detailed discussions on the matter.

"We submitted a memorandum listing all our queries and objections. The Commissioner assured us that a written clarification would be provided soon, and we are awaiting that response," Pawar stated in the post.

He said the matter has raised serious questions about the administration's transparency and demanded a thorough inquiry into the land allotment process.

"This issue involves valuable public land, and citizens deserve to know the truth," the NCP (SP) leader wrote, urging the BMC to disclose all relevant details about the lease and transfer process.

Chief Minister Devendra had on Monday refuted allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Rohit Pawar, saying that the BJP purchased private land near Churchgate station as per rules and by taking all permissions.

He said the building, designed by architect Hafiz Contractor, will be constructed in two to two and a half years, and that he has asked for low-maintenance, good functionality premises with lots of parking space.

Only the necessary FSI has been used, he had said. PTI MR ARU