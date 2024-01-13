Irregularities won't be tolerated in conduct of exams: Rajasthan Education minister

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Saturday no irregularities would be tolerated in the examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

Every possible effective step should be taken to conduct these examinations in a transparent manner and to prevent cheating, he told officials as he presided over the meeting of a high-powered committee.

At the meeting, officials gave a presentation related to the functioning of the Board of Secondary Education as well as arrangements and protocols related to the conduct of examinations. PTI AG NSD NSD