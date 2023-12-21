Irregularity in work contract: ACB registers case against PWD officials, others

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Thursday registered a case against the PWD officials and others in connection with alleged irregularity in contract for the work of strengthening of a road in northwest Delhi, officials said.

Advertisment

A complaint was received on May 19, 2017, alleging that Mohammad Iqbal, the owner of M/s MIA Construction Pvt. Ltd., obtained a contract from the Public Works Department (PWD) for the work of strengthening of road number 43 (Guru Harikishan Marg) from Britania Chowk of outer ring road at West Enclave but no such work has ever been executed on ground rather it was just a paper exercise, a senior official said.

It was further alleged that material for strengthening of the road was required to be procured from the approved list of suppliers/manufacturers as specified in notice inviting tender (NIT), but it was procured from other non-approved suppliers as per their own choices, the official added.

The official further said that no invoices of materials procured were available, adding the same indicates that the raw material was never procured and the contractors have cheated and caused loss of several crores to the government exchequers with connivance of the public servants and other officials of the PWD department.

Advertisment

Joint Commissioner of Police, ACB, Madhur Verma, said it was revealed during inquiry that the contract was awarded to M/s MIA Construction Pvt. Ltd who quoted tender amount of Rs 11.59 crore and was accepted below 24 per cent against estimated cost of Rs 15.32 crore.

The work had to be completed before July 9, 2014, but it was completed on April 10, 2015, he added.

Verma said the PWD department informed that no invoices were available with them.

Advertisment

During further inquiry, many discrepancies were found in material at site (MAS) registers of the PWD and other documents procured from the PWD and the contractors, he added.

Verma said accordingly, the proposal for registration of case against the contractors and responsible PWD officials i.e. the then executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineers of the PWD was moved.

A case has been registered on Thursday and investigation of the same is in progress, he added. PTI NIT AS AS