'Irreparable loss for Indian politics, Maharashtra': Delhi CM condoles Ajit Pawar's death

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, saying it was an irreparable loss for the state.

In an X post, Gupta said the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar in an unfortunate plane crash, was painful and shocking.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for Indian politics, especially Maharashtra," the Delhi chief minister said.

She extended her deep condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters of Pawar, praying, "May the almighty grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give strength to the grieving family to bear the immense sorrow." Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near his hometown Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Early on Wednesday, the Nationalist Congress Party leader had left from Mumbai for Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls.