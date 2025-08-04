'Irreparable loss': Nitish, Lalu condole Shibu Soren's death

Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) Condolences poured in from Bihar for JMM founder Shibu Soren, who had started off as a promising tribal leader in the state well before its bifurcation and went on to dominate the political space of Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a moving tribute to his former Jharkhand counterpart and recalled his "vital contributions" to the politics of the adjoining state.

"His significant contribution to Jharkhand's politics is noteworthy. His passing has caused an irreparable loss not only to Jharkhand but also to the political and social spheres of the entire country. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for granting strength to his family and admirers to bear this hour of grief with fortitude," he posted on X.

RJD president Lalu Prasad, a former Bihar CM who had later been Soren’s cabinet colleague in the Union government headed by Manmohan Singh, spoke of "memories of our joint struggles" for achieving "social justice and empowerment of deprived classes".

Prasad, whose party is an alliance partner of Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, referred to his deceased colleague as "Disom Guru ji", a term in the language spoken by Santhals that denotes the tribal population’s reverence for the leader.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of our companion in struggles, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Dishom Guru Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Many memories are associated with the struggles alongside him. He played a significant role in social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities," Prasad said in a post on X.

"The entire Rashtriya Janata Dal family expresses its heartfelt condolences to Guru Ji’s family and supporters in this hour of grief. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the family and well-wishers to bear this sorrow," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, currently the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, called Soren "our guardian".

"I express deep condolences on the demise of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister, a towering leader, the voice of the poor, deprived, neglected, and hardworking classes, and a strong advocate for tribal rights, Guardian Dishom Guru Shri Shibu Soren Ji. I pray to God to grant his soul a place at His divine feet. His historic contributions to social justice and tribal welfare will always be remembered," he said.