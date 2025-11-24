Irreparable loss to art, cinema: UP CM mourns Dharmendra's death

Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday mourned the passing away of veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, terming it an irreparable loss to art and cinema.

Dharmendra, 89, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai on Monday.

"The passing away of the popular film actor Dharmendra Ji is extremely tragic and an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema. Humble tribute to him!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and grants strength to the grieving family and his fans to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the chief minister added.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

The film star had forayed into politics in the early 2000s and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate. PTI KIS NSD NSD