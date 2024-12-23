Irreparable loss to film industry: Adityanath condoles Shyam Benegal's demise

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, saying that it is an "irreparable loss" to the film industry.

Advertisment

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The demise of renowned film producer-director 'Padma Bhushan' Shri Shyam Benegal ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the cinema world." The chief minister said Benegal had an unforgettable contribution in giving Indian cinema a new and unique identity in the world.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved family and fans to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he said.

Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", died on Monday at a Mumbai hospital after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

Advertisment

The filmmaker, a star in the pantheon of Indian cinema's great auteurs, is survived by his daughter Pia Benegal and wife Nira Benegal. PTI NAV KVK KVK