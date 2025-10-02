Irreparable loss to Indian music: President Murmu on Pandit Channulal Mishra's death

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the demise of renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra has caused an irreparable loss to Indian music.

A luminary of the Banaras gharana, Pandit Mishra imparted new dimensions to classical singing. Along with numerous other honours, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the President said in a post on X.

Pandit Mishra died of age-related ailments at his daughter's home in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur in the early hours of Thursday. He was 89.

"The demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji has caused an irreparable loss to Indian music," Murmu said.

"I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones and admirers," she said.