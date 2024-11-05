Irreparable loss to music world: Adityanath on Sharda Sinha's demise

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described the death of folk singer Sharda Sinha as "irreparable loss" to entire music world.

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan awardee who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.

CM Adityanath took to social media platform X to condole the demise.

"The demise of renowned folk singer, Padma Bhushan Dr. Sharda Sinha ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the entire music world. Humble tribute to her!" he said.

"Through her excellent traditional singing, she served many folk languages including Maithili, Bhojpuri," Adityanath said.

He further prayed for strength to the bereaved family and fans to bear this "immense loss".

Sinha, synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.

Known as Bihar Kokila, Supaul-born Sinha was famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, courtesy her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings.

Some of her popular tracks are "Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya", "Kartik Maas Ijoriya", "Dwar Chekai", "Patna Se", and "Koyal Bin".

The singer had been battling multiple myeloma since 2017. PTI KIS KVK KVK