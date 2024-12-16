Irreparable loss to music world: UP CM Adityanath mourns Zakir Hussain's demise

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed the demise of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain an irreparable loss to the world of music.

"The demise of world renowned tabla player Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the music world," Adityanath wrote on X in Hindi.

"I pray to God to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved family and grief-stricken fans to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," he added.

Hussain, the exuberant maestro of tabla who embodied the universality of music in his 60-year career, died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73.

The tabla virtuoso had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated. PTI KIS ARI