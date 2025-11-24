'Irreparable loss to world of art, cinema': UP political leaders pay tributes to Dharmendra

Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) Top political leaders in Uttar Pradesh condoled the death of Dharmendra, paying tributes to the veteran actor for his contribution to cinema, and for being an affable and grounded film star.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mourned the passing of Dharmendra, who breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Monday. He was 89.

"The passing away of the popular film actor Dharmendra ji is extremely tragic and an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema. Humble tribute to him!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and grants strength to the grieving family and his fans to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the chief minister added.

Describing Dharmendra as among the "well-known luminaries" of the Indian film industry, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said it was "extremely heartbreaking" to hear about his demise.

"Renowned for his affable, empathetic, and cheerful disposition, Dharmendra reigned over the hearts of the film world and film enthusiasts for a very long time," Mayawati posted on X.

"My deepest condolences to his family members as well as to all his admirers. May the Almighty grant strength to all of them to bear this sorrow-that is my prayer," the former UP chief minister added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav praised his effortless acting and his grounded personality.

"For years, the simple yet captivating personality of Dharmendra ji, grounded in reality, and his effortless acting, which shone brightly in the sky of the country's cinema, will always be remembered. A heartfelt tribute!" he said in a post on X.

Congress state unit president Ajay Rai said Dharmendra conveyed the message of love, courage and the dignity of relationships through his many memorable films.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and minister Nand Gopal Gupta also took to social media to pay homage to the Padma Bhushan recipient actor and former BJP parliamentarian.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital, with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

He had forayed into politics in the early 2000s and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate.