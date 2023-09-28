Irreparable loss to world of science: CM Gehlot M S Swaminathan'S demise

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the demise of eminent agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan was an "irreparable loss to the world of science".

Swaminathan, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and an important contributor to the country's 'Green Revolution', died in Chennai on Thursday. He was 98 years old.

"End of an era! The demise of Shri MS Swaminathan, the father of Green Revolution and the pioneer of providing food security to India, is an irreparable loss to the world of science," Gehlot said on 'X'.

Gehlot said, "Your incredible contribution towards agricultural science, public service and grain availability will be unforgettable." Governor Kalraj Mishra also condoled the death of the renowned agricultural scientist, saying, "His incredible contribution to agricultural science and thinking will always remain unforgettable for the countrymen." PTI AG RPA