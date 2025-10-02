'Irreparable loss': Varanasi musicians mourn Chhannulal Mishra's death

Varanasi, Oct 2 (PTI) Fellow musicians mourned the death of Hindustani classical doyen Pandit Chhannulal Mishra as an irreparable loss to Banaras, the place the singer glorified in his works. Sitarist Pandit Devvrat Mishra, son of Padma Shri Pandit Shivanath Mishra, said Pandit Chhannulal moved to Banaras from Hariharpur and made the city his 'karmabhoomi'. "He not only carried forward the thumri tradition of Benaras but gave it a distinct stature. He carved his own place among many stalwarts. His rendition of 'Khele Masane Mein Holi' became famous across the world," he said.

The sitarist added, "His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the rich music tradition of Banaras." Classical singer Dr Manju Sundaram remembered Pandit Chhannulal as someone who was "gentle, affectionate and deeply connected with audiences." "He gave a classical dimension to Banaras' folk traditions like thumri, chaiti, kajri and holi, earning them global recognition. His stage presence was magnetic, and he often explained the meaning of his songs while performing. His passing is an irreparable loss to Indian music," Sundaram said. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a towering figure in Hindustani classical music and an exponent of Banaras gharana, died early Thursday at 89.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.