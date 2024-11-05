Irrespective of our political rivals, DMK will win in 2026 Assembly poll: Udhayanidhi

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) Regardless of the political party or alliance that challenges it, the DMK will defeat them all at the hustings and win in the 2026 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted on Tuesday.

He said the DMK will script its success story and urged party members to commence the poll-related work from today.

"Whoever enters the poll fray, whatever alliance they form, whichever direction they come from - whether Delhi or Tamil Nadu, the DMK will win," Udhayanidhi said in a veiled reference to the BJP and actor Vijay-led TVK party.

Speaking after unveiling a life-sized bronze statue of late Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi at Thiruvennainallur in the district, Udhayanidhi, who is DMK youth wing secretary, called upon the party members to start the poll campaign for the 2026 assembly election right from today.

"Our government has already reached the people through welfare initiatives. There's a beneficiary in every house. So, begin the election work immediately and ensure a victory for the DMK," he said.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi took out a roadshow. He was presented with a sword by party workers. PTI JSP KH