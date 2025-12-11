Irrigation and Flood Control Board clears Najafgarh drain revamp project

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Irrigation and Flood Control Board on Thursday approved a slew of projects, including large-scale desilting of Najafgarh drain in Delhi, officials said.

The board also cleared a Rs 453.95-crore project for construction of two-lane service roads along the Najafgarh drain to enhance mobility, they said.

To tackle chronic siltation, the board approved issuing an 'Expression of Interest' to undertake large-scale desilting of the Najafgarh Drain. A detailed bathymetric survey showed over 91 lakh cubic metres of accumulated silt, severely restricting flow and increasing flood risk, they added.

The meeting, chaired by PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, was convened after nearly 10 years and major infrastructure decisions were taken that will transform mobility, drainage efficiency and urban safety across the capital, an official statement said.

The Board cleared multiple high-impact projects along the Najafgarh Drain and Shahdara Link Drain.

These include two-lane service roads between Jhatikra and Basaidarapur worth Rs 453.95 crore, and initiation of a large-scale desilting programme through an Expression of Interest to remove 91 lakh cubic metres of accumulated legacy silt, it said.

During the meeting, approval was granted for widening and constructing two-lane rigid pavement service roads on both banks of the Najafgarh Drain between Chhawla Bridge, Basaidarapur and Jhatikra.

The nearly 57-kilometre stretch runs parallel to key arteries such as UER-II, Outer Ring Road and Inner Ring Road but has remained significantly underutilised. Once developed, it will serve as an alternative high-speed mobility corridor, said the statement.

The upgraded corridor will reduce load on major roads, provide emergency diversion routes, improve industrial connectivity and ease congestion for residents of West and South-West Delhi, the statement said.

“This 57-km stretch can become one of the most important mobility corridors of Delhi. By formalising it into a structured service road network, we are unlocking massive transport potential that will help commuters from Najafgarh, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri and west Delhi.” The Board also directed the department to explore additional widening requirements and examine the possibility of an elevated corridor along downstream stretches of the drain.

The Board also directed officials to examine advanced mobility options including road widening, elevated corridors and scientific silt disposal. Additional works such as remodelling of the Kailash Nagar Drain, reconstruction of damaged boundary walls, beautification of the Shahdara Link Drain and a feasibility study for an elevated road along Trunk Drain No.1 were also approved, it added.

The minister emphasised that the government is correcting long-standing institutional neglect.

“For years, drains were ignored which led to waterlogging, traffic jams and unhygienic surroundings. Our government has taken a mission-mode approach to reverse this neglect. These decisions will strengthen Delhi’s infrastructure and deliver direct relief to lakhs of people in Rural Delhi and adjoining constituencies,” he said.

The EOI to desilt the Najafgarh drain will invite experienced agencies equipped with advanced dredging systems, amphibious excavators and hydraulic machinery. Environmentally compliant and safe disposal methods will also be finalised as part of the plan.

The desilting drive will increase the drain’s carrying capacity, significantly reduce waterlogging during monsoon and improve hygiene across North, West and Central Delhi.

The Board approved a detailed feasibility study for constructing an elevated road along Trunk Drain No.1, which serves densely populated parts of East Delhi This corridor is expected to reduce congestion, streamline movement and provide safer access to key residential and commercial pockets.

They also approved reconstruction of damaged or missing boundary walls along major drains to prevent garbage dumping and enhance safety for local residents.

These works will particularly benefit residents of Gandhi Nagar, Mustafabad, Seelampur and neighbouring areas, said the statement.

The minister added that the approved projects and studies will provide sustainable, long-term benefits across Delhi, especially for high-density zones in Rural and East Delhi. PTI SLB NB