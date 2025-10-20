Irrigation Department employee commits suicide over family dispute in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old Irrigation Department employee allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire due to a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (City) Laxmikant Gautam said that Chandan Kori (35), a class IV employee living in Hydel Colony, located in the Navabad police station area, committed suicide by setting himself on fire at around 9 pm on Sunday night due to a family dispute.

According to the police, Kori's wife was living separately and he was living here with his mother. Before committing suicide, he had allegedly scolded his mother and moved her out of the house. The police added that the fire brigade controlled the blaze in the house.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.