Irrigation dept clerk held for bribery in Latur

Latur, Feb 20 (PTI) An irrigation department clerk was held in Latur on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

A resident of a hostel in Hake Nagar had provided lodging to participants and staff during the department's divisional sports meet held from January 17 to 19, with the bill coming up to Rs 35,860, the official said.

"Clerk Shankar Ramesh Karad (41) sought Rs 5,000 as bribe to clear this bill. He was caught in an ACB trap while accepting the amount. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official added. PTI COR BNM