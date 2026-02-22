IRS officer booked in rape case in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was booked in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Sunday.

The case was lodged under BNS Section 64 on the basis of a complaint filed at the Saheednagar police station of the city, they said.

The alleged incident took place on January 15 at the officer's official residence in the city, where the woman had gone along with a friend, they added.

The FIR was registered on February 20 after a preliminary inquiry established prima facie evidence, officials said.

The woman, who is married, alleged that the accused officer had threatened to circulate her intimate photographs on social media.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said an investigation is underway. PTI BBM AAM BBM SOM