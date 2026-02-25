Is AIADMK heading NDA, wonders Communist leader

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday wondered if the AIADMK headed the NDA in the state.

Though AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that he is leading the NDA in the state, the allies say that they will hold seat-sharing talks with the BJP, the CPI (M) leader said, referring to AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran’s recent remark.

“The BJP has not denied this either. If we look at the present trend, it seems that the BJP will allocate seats to the AIADMK,” he said in a post on the social media platform 'X.’ "It is time for the loyal supporters of Jayalalithaa to ponder,” he said and reminded that the late CM had once asked the Tamil Nadu electorate to decide between the “lady or Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election). PTI JSP JSP ROH