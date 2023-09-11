Is creating obstacles in fair ED probe TMC's political agenda: BJP

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Describing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation of "vendetta politics" on ED summons to her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee as “baseless”, the BJP wondered whether "creating obstacles in free and fair probe" is part of the political agenda of the ruling party in the state.

Banerjee denounced the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate to Abhishek, the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour, as an attempt to “browbeat a young leader”.

“Will the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation take permission from the chief minister and Abhishek Banerjee before summoning TMC leaders accused in various graft cases? The TMC tries to malign our party by accusing us of vendetta politics when probe agencies summon their leaders. The CBI and ED are independent agencies.

“Is creating obstacles in free and fair probe part of TMC’s political agenda when its leaders are summoned by the ED and the CBI,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to the allegations of "vendetta politics" over the TMC not getting permission to hold protests in New Delhi, he said Mamata Banerjee's party should not speak about democratic demonstrations.

“When the BJP applies for permission for democratic protest, the TMC and its police department deny it. Our party doesn’t believe in such vendetta politics. There is a proper way of conducting protest and we think the TMC, too, needs to follow the rule,” Bhattacharya said.

The Trinamool Congress had sought permission from the Delhi Police to protest against the alleged non-release of MGNREGA dues to Bengal at three venues in the national capital, including the Rajghat, where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes are kept.

The chief minister also asserted that her party would pray at Rajghat, if permission to protest there on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2 was denied. PTI PNT BDC