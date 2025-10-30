Is it EC's constitutional duty to determine citizenship: Cong slams Shah on infiltrator remark

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether it was the Election Commission's constitutional duty to determine and decide on citizenship, and questioned how many infiltrators have been detected as part of Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The remarks came after Shah said at a poll rally in Bihar's Nalanda that all infiltrators would be identified across the country following nationwide SIR and sent back to the places from where they came.

"During the election, the Union home minister keeps saying that foreigners who figure on electoral rolls must be detected, deleted, and deported.

"But will the Union home minister provide the nation with answers to two simple questions? Is it the Constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of India to determine and decide citizenship? How many such foreigners/infiltrators have been detected and deleted as part of the Bihar SIR exercise?" Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh asked.

Shah, during his poll speeches in Bihar, termed Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra as "Ghuspaithiya bachao yatra" (Save infiltrator march), and said all infiltrators should be removed from the voter list.

"Lalu and Rahul want to save them. I assure you that if you form the NDA government again, every infiltrator will be identified and driven out," the senior BJP leader said.

He also asserted that the Narendra Modi government will identify and send back all infiltrators to the place from where they came.

"We will also drive out infiltrators from Bihar who usurp poor people's foodgrains, employment and indulge in anti-national activities," Shah said. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD