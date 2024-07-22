Is Jarange's tough stand attempt to prevent Maharashtra from taking informed decision, asks Munde

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Monday questioned activist Manoj Jarange's aggressive stand on Maratha quota and asked if it was a deliberate attempt to prevent the state from taking well-considered decisions on the issue.

Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district seeking OBC status for the Maratha community through issuance of Kunbi certificates, has been accusing the Eknath Shinde government of delaying tactics.

Speaking to reporters in Parner in Ahmednagar, Munde, part of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, said, "The Maharashtra government has expressed support for the quota demand of the Maratha community. Approximately 80 per cent of the Maratha community is covered by existing provisions. However, additional time is required by the state to address the needs of the remaining populace." "It is suggested that Manoj Jarange allow the state government time to make informed decisions. It is essential to consider whether there are deliberate efforts to prevent the state from having the opportunity to make well-considered decisions," Munde said in a swipe at Jarange.

Munde's statement comes in the backdrop of BJP leader Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad attacking Jarange over his recent comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Darekar had claimed Jarange's stir was political since he was openly talking about defeat of Mahayuti MLAs in the upcoming assembly polls.

Lad had said he was ready for a debate on who took the most decisions for the welfare of the Maratha community in the past 60 years, adding Jarange should take proper information before levelling allegations.

Meanwhile, addressing his supporters in Jalna during the day, Jarange slammed the BJP for shifting the blame on the opposition for lack of quota for the Maratha community.

"Why keep asking the opposition parties about their stand on the Maratha quota? The BJP should clarify whether Marathas are going to get reservation or not. The state government is exploiting Maratha community as a vote bank without addressing their concerns," Jarange claimed. PTI ND BNM