Is minority appeasement undermining unity and security in Bihar's Seemanchal?

New Delhi: In Bihar's Seemanchal region, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), under the leadership of Lalu Yadav and his family, has escalated its strategy of Muslim appeasement, leading to significant changes in the demographic landscape. Recent reports indicate a notable increase in the Muslim population, which some attribute to illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

This shift is particularly evident in districts such as Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and Purnia, where the socio-political fabric is increasingly under strain, threatening regional stability and national cohesion.

Historian Gyanesh Kudasiya has pointed out the drastic decline in the Hindu population in Bangladesh from 42% at the time of Partition to just 7.95% by 2022. Critics fear that similar demographic trends in Seemanchal could jeopardize India's unity, as the region sees Muslims now constituting between 40-70% of the population in several districts, with Kishanganj having the highest concentration. This demographic shift has intensified political competition among RJD, Congress, and AIMIM, all of whom are focusing on Muslim-majority constituencies for electoral advantage.

The Yadav family's efforts to align with Muslim communities are evident through symbolic actions like Rabri Devi hosting Islamic rituals at their residence. However, such gestures are often perceived as divisive, sidelining other community interests and fostering communal tension.

The historical involvement of Bihar's Muslim population in pivotal events like the Partition and the Bangladesh Liberation War has been recently highlighted by remarks from a Sindh Assembly member, who claimed contributions of Bihar-origin Muslims to Pakistan's creation. This has reignited discussions about the community's role in regional politics.

Syed Ejaz Ul Haque, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sindh, Pakistan, recently made a controversial statement declaring, "We Bihari Muslims proudly contributed to the division of Bharat to create Pakistan."



The RJD's stance against reforms such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), intended to safeguard persecuted minorities, underscores their focus on Muslim vote banks, while seemingly neglecting the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. This selective focus has raised eyebrows regarding the party's commitment to equitable governance.

Moreover, incidents of disruption during Hindu religious celebrations in Bihar, like the attacks on Saraswati Puja processions, under RJD's influence, have intensified concerns about religious bias.

The decision to declare Fridays as holidays in some schools in Seemanchal further exacerbates fears of growing communal imbalance, drawing parallels to the situation in Bangladesh where Hindu minorities suffer severe persecution. Critics argue that without checks, this trend in Seemanchal could mirror Bangladesh's communal dynamics, posing risks to the social fabric of the region and India's sovereignty.

The ongoing scenario in Bihar serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of vote-bank politics, potentially destabilizing national unity. The critical question now is whether Bihar's political leadership will prioritize the broader national interest or continue on a path that could lead to further division and peril.