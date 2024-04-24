Is 'Modi ki Guarantee' just euphemism for 'chunavi jumla': Congress jabs BJP over MP poll promises

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had "conveniently forgotten" its promise to increase the amount transferred to women under the 'Ladli Behna Scheme' in Madhya Pradesh after the assembly polls and asked whether the 'Modi ki Guarantee' is just a euphemism for "chunavi jumla".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of Modi's election rallies in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today’s questions for the PM as he heads to MP: Why has the BJP denied Adivasi community their rights to forest produce in MP? MP has the highest crime rate against Dalits. Why is it increasing? Why did the PM lie to MP’s women about the Ladli Behna Scheme before assembly elections?" Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh said in 2006, the Congress passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA) which granted Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from the forest produce they collect.

"The BJP government, however, has obstructed the implementation of the FRA, depriving millions of Adivasis of its benefits. Only 47% (2,94,877 claims) of the 6,27,513 individual claims filed have been granted, and land titles distributed cover only 10% (5,931 sq. km) of the 57,948 sq. km eligible for community rights," he said.

Why have consecutive BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh failed to provide Adivasi communities with their rights, Ramesh asked.

"Madhya Pradesh has the highest crime rate against Dalits in the country according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. In 2021 (the latest year for which data is available), the crime rate against SCs was 63.6 as compared to the national average of 25.3. The state also recorded high crime rates against Dalits in 2019 and 2020 - 46.7 and 60.8 against the national averages of 22.8 and 25 respectively," he said.

"It is disgusting and shameful that the rate of crimes against Dalits has actually increased year-on-year," Ramesh said.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for more than two decades now, he said.

"Why is it that Dalits have to increasingly fear for their safety? Does PM Modi feel no shame for the countless atrocities that Dalits have endured under his watch?" Ramesh said.

He pointed out that before the MP assembly election, the BJP had promised to increase the amount transferred to women under the Ladli Behna Scheme to Rs 3,000 per month.

"This promise was conveniently forgotten after the BJP won the election. Now they have announced, in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, that it is 'not possible' to set a time limit on the promise. Has the PM taken the people for fools? How is he so comfortable telling bold-faced lies before every election?" Ramesh said.

"Is 'Modi ki Guarantee' just a euphemism for 'Chunavi Jumla'? he said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues. PTI ASK RHL