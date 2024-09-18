Is 'one nation one election' also a 'jumla' like women's reservation: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the intention of the Centre behind the simultaneous elections proposal and asked if it is also a "jumla" (gimmick) like women's reservation "to be put on hold for the future".

Yadav took a swipe at the ruling party, saying what will happen if the BJP "topples" the elected government in any state, and asked if elections in the entire country would be held again in such a case.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind panel.

Most of the opposition parties have called the proposed move impractical and a "cheap stunt" by the ruling BJP.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "They (BJP) should have also declared by-elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and UP".

"When BJP topples the elected government of any state midway in tenure, will the elections of the whole country be held again? "If President’s rule is imposed in any state, will people have to wait for an elected government till the next general elections or will there be elections again in the whole country?" He asked if any time limit has been set for the constitutional amendments that will have to be made to implement this or if it is also just a "jumla (gimmick) to be put on hold for the future like women’s reservation".

"Is this a plan to change the results by privatising the elections? Such apprehensions are arising because tomorrow the government will say that it does not have human and other required resources to conduct elections on such a large level, that is why we are giving the job of conducting elections on contract (to our people)," Yadav said.

The BJP should first conduct such elections within its party at district, city, state and national levels simultaneously and then talk about the whole country, he said.

Attacking the BJP, he said, "The public is also asking why the election of your own National President has not been held till now, whereas it is heard that 'one person, one opinion' principle prevails there." "Is there a fight between 'two persons, two opinions' in the weakened BJP now?" he added. PTI ABN RT