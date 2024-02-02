Is Shehla Rashid trying to secure a BJP ticket from South Kashmir?

New Delhi: The recent efforts at cosying up to the Bharatiya Janata Party by former Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ leader Shehla Rashid Shora are being seen as an attempt by the young leader towards securing her political future.

It is understood that Rashid is batting for a BJP ticket from the South Kashmir region.

Interestingly, the attempts at cosying up are also being looked into closely by the BJP, as the saffron front also needs young leaders in the extremist-infested region who can be fielded in future polls.

While Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place soon, Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to be held soon. Hence, the party’s need to look out for young and energetic leaders with a long-term outlook for the future, sources said.

With less than 5 per cent voting in the constituencies, she has an outside chance of being a MLA, sources said.

From ideological leanings of extreme left to saffron-hued right, the transformation of Rashid has been stark.

And the attempts at changing the ideological lanes have been going on over the past few months. The former students’ leader has surprised many by offering praise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for their efforts in improving the human rights situation in the region.

Rashid has also come out in support of voluntary reconciliation on behalf of the Muslim side in Kashi and Mathura due to an abundance of evidence.

“We Muslims know that where land has not been acquired at market value, prayers are not valid. If lack of evidence was the reason for fighting the Ayodhya case, then shouldn't the abundance of evidence in Kashi, Mathura be made the basis for voluntary reconciliation,” she shared on social media.

Over the recent past, she has also repeatedly praised the policies of the BJP-led Central government.

This unexpected change of heart came in the form of a statement on August 15, marking a significant departure from her previous criticisms of the government's actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Rashid expressed her approval of the clear stance taken by both the Narendra Modi government and the J&K administration, which she believes has contributed to the preservation of lives.

The former JNU student leader had also praised PM Modi as being one who isn't bothered by criticism and credited him for taking "radical decisions at the cost of his popularity".

Changing political lanes

While her contemporaries in JNU students' politics, Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, have made completely different political choices, the turnaround of Rashid’s choice to get close to her erstwhile ideological opponent is striking.

Over the past few months, Rashid has emerged as the smartest opportunist, when compared to her contemporaries, Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid. While Kanhaiya is still trying to find his footing in the Congress’ faltering political system, Khalid has been under judicial custody over his alleged separatist tendencies and actions.

She has apparently understood that there is no use going all out against the establishment and is now desperately trying to align with the ruling regime, sources pointed out.

Amid the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it seems that even hard-core Communists are now trying to come over to the nationalistic cause, sources added.

It seems that the young leader is trying to chalk out a political pathway for herself. With years and perhaps decades of career in public service still ahead of her, the decision to cosy up to the saffron front seems to be a wise move on the part of the former JNU students’ leader.