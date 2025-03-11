Is there AI software to track missing persons? Delhi HC asks police

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court recently enquired with police if there was an artificial intelligence (AI) software to track persons who went missing owing to various reasons, including mental illness.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma in an order passed in February asked Delhi Police to file an affidavit on the matter.

The court order came on a petition filed by a man who said his father had been missing since February 17, 2023.

"Let a short affidavit be placed on record by the state, stating whether there is any artificial intelligence software which can be or has been used by Delhi Police for confirming and checking the whereabouts of such missing persons, who may have gone missing due to various reasons including unstable medical conditions," the bench said.

The court observed the status report of the police which said there were no traces of the petitioner’s father despite requisite procedures, including his photographs being shared on the zonal integrated police network.

Delhi police counsel said the crime branch usually possessed such AI softwares.

Posting the matter on March 18, the court said if there was such an AI software, an attempt would be made to trace the whereabouts of the missing person. PTI ADS AMK