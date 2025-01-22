Is this heralding political change: Cong asks after JD(U) withdraws support in Manipur

New Delhi: After the JD(U)'s Manipur unit withdrew support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government in the state, the Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP asking whether this heralds a political climate change.

Advertisment

Soon after JD(U)'s Manipur state president Ksh Biren Singh made the announcement, the JD(U) leadership removed him as state unit chief for indiscipline and reaffirmed the party's support to BJP-led NDA.

"Today, JD(U) withdrew support to the BJP Government in Manipur. Yesterday, JD(U) opposed the new UGC Rules which have been announced by the Modi Government to control top appointments to all universities.

"Is this heralding political climate change," asked AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Advertisment

Today, JD(U) withdrew support to the BJP Govt in Manipur.



Yesterday, JD(U) opposed the new UGC Rules which have been announced by the Modi Govt to control top appointments to all universities.



Is this heralding political climate change? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 22, 2025

The JD(U) state unit in Manipur announced withdrawal of support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and the party has informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60 member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front and three independents.

Advertisment

In a letter to governor Bhalla, JD(U) state president Ksh Biren Singh said, "In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by JD (U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD (U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal."

Soon after the development, JD(U) removed its Manipur unit president for indiscipline and reaffirmed its support for the BJP-led NDA.