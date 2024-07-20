Is this route to 'Viksit Bharat': Sibal on UP Kanwar yatra order

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday termed as "divisive agenda" the Uttar Pradesh government's order to all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state as well.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Kanwar Yatra Route. UP directs eateries including roadside carts to display names of owners! Is this the route to a 'Viksit Bharat'?" "Divisive agendas will only divide the country!" the former Congress leader and Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

Kanwar Yatra Route



UP directs eateries including roadside carts to display names of owners !



Is this the route to a “Viksit Bharat” ?



Divisive agendas

will only

Divide the country ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 20, 2024

Several opposition leaders have slammed the order, calling it discriminatory.

The Congress on Friday termed the order "mischief" and "bigotry".