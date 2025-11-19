ISAM conference to seek solutions to aeromedical challenges, foster knowledge exchange

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A two-day conference that will highlight the innovative approaches by aerospace medicine practitioners in balancing safety and optimal performance requirements of aviators is set to begin in Bengaluru on November 20, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) is organising its 64th annual conference at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), which will be inaugurated by Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, it said.

"The current edition of the conference is themed on 'Innovations in Aerospace Medicine: Infinite Possibilities', which highlights the innovative approaches by aerospace medicine practitioners in balancing safety and optimal performance requirements of aviators," the ministry said in a statement.

The conference will host nearly 300 delegates from across the country and abroad.

Participants also include researchers from associated institutions, including prominent scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Key highlights will include the Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee Memorial Oration to be delivered by Anchit Gupta, an avid historian, and the Air Vice Marshal M M Srinagesh Memorial Oration to be delivered by Air Vice Marshal Deepak Gaur (retd).

Another significant oration is the 'Jemi Hormusji Framji Manekshaw Panel', featuring guest lectures from notable experts, including Awais Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Pixxel Aerospace Technologies, and Captain Dhruv Rebbapragada, Chief Flight Safety Officer, IndiGo Airlines, it said.

With over 100 scientific papers to be presented at the conference, the delegates can look forward to a robust agenda-filled scientific discussions, presentations and networking opportunities that aim to shape the future of aerospace medicine research and policy in the country, it said.

Established in 1952, ISAM is the only registered society dedicated to promoting the knowledge and practice of aerospace medicine in India.

The premier institute deals with military and civil aerospace medicine, including the human aspects of the spaceflight programme of the country.

With an aim to advance research, foster knowledge exchange and seek solutions to aeromedical challenges, ISAM has been conducting its annual scientific conference since 1954, it said. PTI KND RHL