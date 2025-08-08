ISB launches ‘Discover’ platform to provide access to management research with relevant insights

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday said it has launched ‘ISB Discover’, a user-friendly knowledge platform, seeking to provide widespread access to management research with contemporary and relevant insights.

Building on its 25-year legacy as a research-driven institution, ISB said it is the first B-School in India to launch a distinctive practitioner-focused knowledge hub--Discover, which seeks to bridge the knowledge gap between academia and practice, providing policymakers, business leaders, journalists, and students with actionable insights rooted in rigorous research conducted by its faculty.

ISB Discover translates research studies into practical, jargon-free formats, empowering professionals to obtain a deep understanding of the industry and policy environment in India and abroad on topics ranging from financial inclusion, healthcare operations, transportation, corporate governance, behavioural science, public policy, and more, a release from ISB said.

The platform will offer content in a variety of easy-to-digest formats, such as articles, videos, podcasts and infographics, it said.

ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla said, "With ISB Discover, we are not just making our faculty's world-class research accessible but also empowering leaders across business, government, and society to turn knowledge into action." By translating academic research into practical insights, this platform will help address real-world challenges, inform smarter policies, and inspire innovative solutions for growth, he said. As a research-driven institution, ISB remains committed to conducting and disseminating research that aids socio-economic progress, he added.