ISCCM organises walkathon to spread awareness about critical illness

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) organised a "March On Foot" walkathon here on Sunday to spread awareness about critical illness and highlight the vital role of intensivists in saving lives.

The theme of the walkathon held to observe the ISCCM Day was "empowering the community against critical illness".

According to an official statement, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma flagged off the event following a rally that started at the Chilla Sports Complex in Delhi and concluded at Noida Stadium.

Addressing the rally, Sharma expressed his concern regarding the safety of intensivists.

"This initiative will bring togetherness, a platform to share the vision and experiences of doctors...Despite the hard work and nobility in their profession, there has been rising violence against doctors," he said.

The other office bearers, who participated in the rally, also expressed their concerns about the rising violence against doctors, particularly those working in the ICUs.

They also emphasised the need for public understanding and appreciation of critical care professionals.

The event brought together 383 doctors, promoting community health and engagement.

Slogans like "Fighting for every life, every day" and "Critical Care Saves" were raised during the event for public awareness. PTI SHB AS AS