ISF stages protests in Bengal, demands release of arrested party MLA, workers

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists held protests in parts of West Bengal on Thursday, demanding the release of the party's lone MLA Nawsad Siddique and several others, who were detained and subsequently arrested during a demonstration a day ago.

The protests were held in front of Bankshall court, where the ISF legislator is expected to be produced later in the day, with party supporters raising slogans against the government.

ISF workers also burnt tyres in North 24 Parganas' Haroa to protest against the arrest of Siddique and several party activists.

The police made heavy security arrangements and set up barricades outside the court to prevent ISF supporters from entering the premises.

Police personnel also urged protesters to help the administration clear traffic congestion in the area.

"Many party workers, including our leader, have been arrested for a peaceful protest against the Waqf Amendment Act and harassment of Bengali migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states. If they are not released, we will intensify our protest,” an ISF leader said.

Siddique, who represents the Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas, and several others were arrested on charges of destroying public properties during Wednesday’s demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants and the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

A scuffle had broken out between ISF activists and police personnel during the demonstration in central Kolkata.

Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (Central) Indira Mukherjee had on Wednesday said, “We had to use minimum force to lift the blockade to facilitate movement of traffic. There was no report of injury.” PTI BSM BDC