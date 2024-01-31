Ishara International Puppet Theatre festival to celebrate art of puppetry from 9 countries

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A puppet circus from Brazil with larger-than-life animals, Russia's traditional Petrushka puppet, and Taiwan's glove puppets among others will come together in a visual and musical celebration of puppetry traditions from around the globe at the 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival here.

Organised by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust and Teamwork Arts, the festival is scheduled to be held at the India Habitat Centre from February 16 with the participation of artistes and puppeteers from Brazil, Spain, Korea, Turkey, the USA, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Russia and India.

The festival will also be held simultaneously at Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre.

"It's February, and we are back. Let's laugh, cry, shout, and be happy! Let's celebrate this momentous milestone, 'The 20th Ishara International Puppet Festival,' with the magical world of puppets from Brazil, Spain, Korea, Turkey, the USA, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Russia, and India," said Dadi D Pudumjee, festival director and founder of the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, in a statement.

At the festival, France will present "Wings And Roots", an evocative performance by Fanny Tissot-Giordanna/Compagnie Arketal from National Theatre Nice. It will impart profound lessons in humanity.

The host, Ishara Puppet Theatre Group, will present "Be Yourself", directed by Pudumjee.

The show is an adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's "The Ugly Duckling", featuring animal puppet characters wearing textiles from various regions of India to illustrate the rich diversity of Indian weavers.

Brazil's puppet company Pia Fraus will present a musical menagerie, "Air Giants", directed by Beto Andretta. The circus spectacle will feature larger-than-life animals, whimsical characters, and unique performers.

Featuring marionettes, rod puppets, audience member puppeteers and live concertina music, the Kurt Hunter Marionettes company from the US will present a performance titled "Penguin In My Pocket", directed by Laura Wilhelm.

The musical performance will highlight the importance of imagination in both the sciences and the arts.

Artistes from Russia's Novosibirsk Regional Puppet Theatre will bring to stage the country's most famous puppet character - 'Petrushka' - in a traditional performance that unfolds as short comic vignettes, filled with colourful puppets and foot-tapping music.

Traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry techniques by Puppet on The Workbench and directed by Mong-Han Liang / Chia-Hao Chen will portray heartwarming adventures between an owner and his pets in a non-verbal performance titled "Hiss & Arf".

Sevincer Puppet Theatre from Turkey will showcase "Mucit" (Inventor), directed by Yalcin Gonenc, to inspire kids of all ages to dream not just about a career, but also about becoming the kind of person they want to grow up to be.

Sri Lanka's Traditional String Puppet Show, performed by Mango Friends Puppet Society, will showcase colourful puppets of diverse shapes and sizes, accompanied by dance and music. It will pay homage to the country's vibrant past and present.

Also, Culture Art Bakery FFWANG from Korea will present "Hong Dongji and Isimi", directed by Hwang Seokyong, and theatre company Trapusteros Teatro from Spain-Brazil will captivate the audience with "Mamulengo De La Mancha", which is directed by Izabela Brochado.

The puppet festival will come to an end on February 25. PTI MAH RDS RDS