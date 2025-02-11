Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival to return with stories from 9 countries

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The 21st edition of the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival will kick off on February 21 at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), featuring a diverse selection of puppetry traditions and stories from nine countries, including Italy, Mexico, Russia, and Spain.

The annual festival by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust will open with "Pay Attention to Those Two" by Compagnia La Fabiola. It is an Italian musical show featuring the mischievous duo of Giulio and Fabiola, who embark on a riotous adventure filled with gags and laughter.

Talking about the upcoming theatre festival, founder Dadi Pudumjee said the multi-cultural experience has been curated for the entire family.

"At this very amphitheatre at IHC in Delhi, we have brought the world to you. The only puppet festival in India of its kind, Ishara has brought unique modern and traditional puppet theatres from the America, the European continent, Africa, the Middle East, Russia, South East Asia, and many more. The unique family festival brings together the young and old, to laugh, cry, and look at the world through the lens of the other," Pudumjee said in a statement.

On February 22, English language play "Volar Volar" (To Fly) from Mexico will follow the puppet Greta on a thought-provoking journey that highlights the power of observation and perseverance.

"Theatre in the Pocket" from Russia, "The Rock" from Turkey, "Io, Pulcinella" from Italy, "Sea of Possibilities" from Poland, "Monkey & The Crocodile" from India and "Life (Vida)" from Spain will be among other performances during the festival.

"Since its inception in 2001, the festival has been a beacon for puppetry arts, bringing global puppeteers together to share their narratives, traditions, and craft. The event not only celebrates this ancient art form, but also fosters cross-cultural understanding, and artistic appreciation," Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, and producer of the festival said.

The festival will come to a close on March 2.