`ISI agent', another person arrested in Mumbai by Maha, UP ATS

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Two persons including a suspected agent and recruiter of Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) were arrested in a joint operation of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Juhu unit of the ATS along with an Uttar Pradesh ATS team raided a place in suburban Jogeshwari here on Sunday and apprehended the duo, he said.

The accused were identified as Arman Sayyad (62) and Mohammed Salman Siddhiqui (24).

Sayyad, an alleged ISI agent, had recruited Mohammed Salman and both allegedly helped another suspected ISI agent Mohamad Raees, he said.

Raees, a native of Gonda, was arrested by the UP ATS for allegedly supplying information about Indian military establishments to his handlers in Pakistan. The arrests in Jogeshwari area followed his arrest.

Sayyad and Siddhiqui were handed over to officials of the UP ATS on Monday after producing them before a local court, the official said. PTI DC KRK