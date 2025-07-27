ISI-backed arms smuggling network busted in Punjab; 5 nabbed

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) A major cross-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms, operated allegedly by Pakistan's ISI-backed handlers, was busted by the Amritsar Rural Police in a joint operation with the central agencies, the Punjab Police chief said on Sunday.

Five people have been arrested in the crackdown, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Police have seized an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two magazines, two 9 mm Glock pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK rifle, 10 live pistol cartridges, Rs 7.50 lakh in cash, a car and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based #ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus," Yadav said in a post on X.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Gora Singh, both Rangharh village natives, Shenshan alias Shalu, Sunny Singh, of Rasulpur Kallar in Amritsar, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, from Mugal Mangri in Rupnagar, said Yadav. PTI CHS VN VN