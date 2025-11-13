ISI-backed grenade attack module unearthed, 10 held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a grenade attack module backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI and arrested 10 people.

The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack to create unrest in Punjab, officials said.

Three of the accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh and Ajay Singh alias Ajay, are residents of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

While Amrik Singh, Parminder alias Chiri, Vijay, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukh Brar, Sukhwinder Singh, Karanveer Singh alias Vicky and Sajan Kumar alias Sanju have been brought on production warrant from different jails for their role as couriers and facilitators, he said.

Police teams have also recovered a Chinese hand grenade from the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through three operatives based in Malaysia to coordinate the pickup and delivery of the hand grenade.

The task was assigned by the handlers to carry out a grenade attack in a populated area to create unrest in the state, DGP Yadav said.

He said further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said acting on credible intelligence inputs, an FIR was registered against suspects Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh and Ajay Singh at Jodhewal police station.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, special teams were constituted to ensure swift and effective action, he said, adding that the three suspects were arrested by the police teams.

He said further investigation pointed towards the foreign-based masterminds Malaysia-based Ajay alias Ajay Malaysia, Jass Behbal and Pawandeep.

These individuals are known to reside together abroad and were in contact with local facilitators Amrik Singh and Parminder, both of whom were previously involved in drug smuggling operations for them, Sharma said.

The police commissioner said during the investigation, Vijay, brother of Ajay Malaysia, who was lodged in Ganganagar jail in connection with a drug case, was also arrested on production warrant for his role as a facilitator in this case.

The probe further uncovered the local network involving accused persons Sukhjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Karanveer Singh and Sajan alias Sanju in facilitating the delivery of the hand grenade in Punjab, he added.

Sharma said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked, and Red Corner Notices have been issued against the accused persons operating from abroad. PTI CHS