ISI-backed terror module run by BKI operatives busted: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a terror module backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and run by operatives of proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Advertisment

"In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has disrupted, #Pakistan - #ISI backed terror-module run by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia and executed by foreign-based Gangster Gurdev Singh @ Jaisel @ Pehalwan, native of village Chambal in #TarnTaran," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He added that acting on intelligence inputs, Jashandeep Singh of Amritsar and a juvenile were nabbed.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they placed #IED at Police Station Ajnala on 23.11.2024 and carried out other attacks," the DGP said.

Advertisment

Two hand grenades, a pistol, ammunition and a motorcycle have been seized from the apprehended accused, the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

"Investigations are underway to unearth the complete network of Rinda, Happy Passia and Gurdev Jaisel," the DGP said. PTI SUN RC