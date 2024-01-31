ISIS module case: Accused seeks interim bail to be with wife during childbirth birth

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) An accused in an ISIS module bust case on Wednesday sought interim bail from a court here to be with his wife at the time of their child's birth.

Zubair Shaikh, one of the six accused arrested by the NIA last year for allegedly promoting terror activities in India at the behest of terror outfit ISIS, said his wife was in advanced stage of pregnancy, and will require to undergo cesarean delivery on February 4.

He should be given temporary bail so that he could be with her, the plea said.

The NIA opposed his plea, saying that the grounds raised were not "cogent and valid".

The court is likely to pass an order on the plea on February 2.

The case was registered by the NIA on June 28, 2023, against Tabish Siddiqui and others, following information received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding a conspiracy hatched by them to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and to wage a war against the Government of India by promoting terrorist activities of ISIS. PTI AVI KRK