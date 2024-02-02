ISIS module case: NIA court rejects accused's bail plea to be with wife during childbirth

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) A special court here on Friday rejected the interim bail plea of an accused arrested in an ISIS module bust case.

The accused, Zubair Shaikh, had sought bail to be with his wife at the time of their child's birth.

Special NIA judge B D Shelke rejected the plea filed by Shaikh, one of the six persons arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year for allegedly promoting terror activities in India at the behest of terror outfit ISIS.

In his plea, filed through advocate Hasnain Kazi, the accused said his wife is in the last month of pregnancy and will require to undergo cesarean delivery on February 4.

The plea stated that Shaikh's wife was under stress due to her husband's absence.

The accused already has three children and the family was living separately, the plea said.

The accused did not seek any relief during the entire 34 weeks of his wife's pregnancy. However, now, she can't manage everything alone, it stated.

The probe agency, however, opposed the plea, citing that the grounds raised in the application were not "cogent and valid".

It is devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed, it said.

The case was registered by NIA on June 28, 2023, against Tabish Siddiqui and others, following information received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding a conspiracy hatched by them to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and to wage war against the Government of India by promoting the terrorist activities of ISIS.

In December last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused. The probe agency alleged that they were found in possession of incriminating material, along with propaganda magazines 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan' published by ISIS.

It also claimed that the accused were sharing DIY (do it yourself) kits with their contacts and were found to be raising funds to finance their terror plans and designs. PTI AVI ARU