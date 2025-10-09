ISIS module probe: ATS searches multiple locations in Pune over suspected radicalisation

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted searches at multiple places in Pune in connection with the suspected radicalisation of some people linked to an ISIS module case in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The searches were underway since late Wednesday night at the houses and office premises of 19 suspects in connection with the Pune ISIS module case registered by the ATS in 2023, an official said without elaborating.

Based on specific intelligence about "radicalised people", the searches were conducted in Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanavadi and Bhosari areas in Pune city, he said.

The ATS sleuths were questioning the suspects, the official said.

"A verification of the individuals was underway by the ATS," he said, adding the scope of the searches could increase.

A heavy police force was deployed in some localities of Kondhwa since midnight, they said. PTI DC SPK GK