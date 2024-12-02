ISKCON devotees hold prayers for safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) ISKCON devotees held prayers at its Albert Road centre here on Monday for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, an official said.

The devotees also sang Narasingha Dev prayer for their cause, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson Radharamn Das said.

"Devotees held extra rounds of prayers and chanted 'Hare Krishna' for several hours for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

The ISKCON devotees have been holding prayers and kirtan at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata since last week to highlight the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, where they are suffering atrocities, Das said.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. PTI AMR BDC