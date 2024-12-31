ISKCON devotees join in prayers for safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) ISKCON devotees on Tuesday joined in prayers in Kolkata for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, where religious minorities have been facing attacks since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Advertisment

Hundreds of followers of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) chanted 'Hare Krishna' and sang songs to express solidarity with the Hindus in Bangladesh.

Holding placards seeking the safety and security of Hindus in the neighbouring nation, the devotees joined in the prayers at the Albert Road centre, led by ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced hundreds of attacks in 50-odd districts of the country since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Advertisment

Das had earlier demanded that the interim government in Bangladesh take strong action against the fundamentalists fomenting trouble in that country and arrest them so as to build confidence among the minorities.

They have also demanded immediate release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and other monks arrested in Bangladesh.

Das is scheduled to be produced before a Bangladesh court on January 2. PTI AMR ACD