ISKCON has its back to wall in Bangladesh: Kolkata spokesperson

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das on Friday said that the organisation has its back to the wall in Bangladesh due to the ongoing attacks against minorities there.

Speaking to reporters here, Das voiced concern over no abatement in atrocities on minorities and jingoistic statements by several Bangladeshi leaders, wishing that such rhetoric is not peddled anymore to bring back normalcy and hoping that the interim government performs its role of governance.

"Several ISKCON properties in Bangladesh have come under attack in recent times, no steps have been taken to address the safety and security concerns of Hindus. ISKCON has its back to the walls in Bangladesh due to the situation in the country," Das, the ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson, said.

Asked about the alleged statement by a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) egging on every youth of the country to undergo arms training for a future conflict with India, Das said, "Such irresponsible comments will not help improve the situation, it will help arsonists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh." Another BNP leader had allegedly said that Bangladesh has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

"We hope the interim government performs its role of governance and ensures the safety of every citizen of Bangladesh, including minorities. We hope Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is released immediately and gets fair trial," the ISKCON monk said.

Meanwhile, several Hindu organisations brought out rallies in different parts of West Bengal on Friday demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and an end to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh has been in turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

In the last four months, the country's minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks. PTI SUS ACD